Morning news brief: SpaceX rocket crashes, Brexit talks at crucial stage, more

Brexit deal talks are at a crucial stage as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that a decision may be taken by weekend. She noted that positions of Britain and EU are "far apart" even now. Meanwhile, a prototype of the future giant SpaceX rocket Starship -- which the company hopes will become its go-to for Mars missions -- crashed in a fiery explosion during a test launch along the Texas coast. Read this and more on our morning news brief.

Brexit deal: EU-Britain to take decision by weekend, says Ursula von der Leyen



Post-Brexit trade deal negotiations are at a crucial stage as time is running out for both sides to secure a deal

SpaceX's starship prototype blasts off, crashes in fireball on landing





The engines were restarted just seconds before landing in an effort to slow the ship, but it crashed hard into the Earth.

Trump, 17 states back Texas bid to overturn US election result at Supreme Court

The Republican president lost to Democrat Joe Biden in the recently concluded election, and also in the four election battleground states after winning them in the 2016 election.

US Covid deaths exceed 3,000 in 24 hours





American authorities warned a spike in deaths was coming after millions travelled around the country for the Thanksgiving holiday last month, ignoring pleas to stay home to slow the spread of the virus.

US attorney's office is investigating my taxes, says Hunter Biden





Hunter Biden is often targetted by US President Donald Trump and Republican Party in order to put Joe Biden in a tight spot

UK PM Boris Johnson doesn't comment on farmers' protest in India