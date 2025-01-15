South Korea's impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested by police on Wednesday (Jan 15) after they stormed his residence. Police had to use ladders to enter the compound after being blocked at the gates. Yoon agreed to be questioned about his failed attempt to declare martial law, though he believes the investigation is illegal.

Advertisment

The Indian Union Home Ministry has permitted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to charge former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to reports.



Elon Musk is being sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC has accused Musk of violating federal laws during his purchase of Twitter shares in 2022.

Over 400 schools in the Indian national capital, New Delhi, received bomb threats in 2024, triggering a political controversy ahead of elections. The BJP has accused the AAP of having links to NGOs that oppose the execution of Afzal Guru, a convict in the 2001 Indian Parliament attack.

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

South Korea suspended President Yoon arrested, says surrendered to avoid 'bloodshed'

South Korean investigators and police on Wednesday (Jan 15) arrested suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol after storming his residence. Officers, as per reports, used ladders to scale the compound’s walls after being blocked at the entrance. In a statement, the impeached president said Wednesday that he had decided to submit to questioning over his failed martial law bid to avert "bloodshed," even though he believed the probe was illegal.

Advertisment

India: Home Ministry okays ED to prosecute AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi liquor policy scam

The Union Home Ministry has authorized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for his alleged involvement in money laundering related to the liquor scam case: Sources

Elon Musk hit with SEC lawsuit for delayed Twitter stock disclosure in 2022

Elon Musk has been sued by US regulator SEC (the United States Securities and Exchange Commission). In a filing published on Tuesday (Jan 14), the SEC accused him of violating federal securities laws during his 2022 purchase of Twitter shares.

India: AAP slams BJP for 'politicising' Delhi school bomb threats

Over 400 schools in India's Delhi received bomb threats in 2024. Now the probe into the event has triggered a political row in the poll-bound national capital. BJP slammed AAP over having “deep bonds” with the NGOs that have opposed hanging Afzal Guru, a convict of the 2001 Indian Parliament attack.

Watch | California braces for return of dangerous windsAt least 24 killed in blaze, more than 90,000 still displaced