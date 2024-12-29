A South Korean Jeju Airlines plane carrying 181 people crashed at Muan airport, leaving at least 120 dead and two survivors, according to authorities.

South Korea plane crash: Passenger aircraft carrying 181 crashes at Muan Airport; 62 confirmed dead. Video

In South Korea on Sunday (Dec 29), a plane carrying 181 people crashed at South Korea's Muan airport in the country's southwest, reported Yonhap news agency.

Israel detains director of Gaza's 'last hospital,' accuses him of being a 'Hamas terrorist'

The Israeli military on Saturday (Dec 28) said that it had detained the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, Hossam Abu Safiyeh, on suspicion of "being a Hamas terrorist operative" during a raid that the World Health Organization (WHO) said emptied northern Gaza's last major health facility.

'I've Always Liked H1-B': Trump backs Elon Musk amid H-1B visa dispute

US President-elect Donald Trump seems to align with Elon Musk and other tech industry supporters amid a dispute over the H-1B visa programme that has caused division among his supporters. Trump, in an interview with the New York Post on Saturday (Dec 28), praised the use of H-1B visas for bringing skilled foreign workers to the US, stating, “I have always liked the visas, I have always been in favour of the visas. That’s why we have them.”

High-speed passenger train crashed into firetruck in Florida, 15 injured

A high-speed passenger train crashed into a firetruck at a rail crossing in Florida, leaving three firefighters and a dozen passengers injured on Saturday (Dec 28). The incident occurred at 10:45 am in the busy downtown area of Delray Beach. According to reports, the Brightline train was stopped, its front damaged, while the firetruck’s ladder was ripped off and landed several yards away in the grass.

