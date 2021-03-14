Morning news brief: Several killed in Myanmar, demonstrators in US demand justice for Taylor, and more

Here are the biggest news stories of the morning: A heavy snowstorm is currently on its way to the US, while protesters in the country demand justice on the first anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death. Meanwhile, in Myanmar protests continue to rock cities. This and more - below. Click on the headline for the full story.

Over 2,000 flights cancelled in US' Denver as heavy snowstorm arrives

Demonstrators in US call for justice, reforms a year after Breonna Taylor's killing

UK police under fire after crackdown on vigil for murdered woman

US orders emergency agency to help with child migrant surge

Myanmar: At least 12 killed in protests, anti-junta leader vows 'revolution'

UK urges citizens to flee Myanmar immediately for safety

Watch: Sri Lanka likely to ban burqa, shut Islamic schools