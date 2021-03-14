Over 2,000 flights cancelled in US' Denver as heavy snowstorm arrives

More than 2,000 flights have been cancelled over the weekend at Denver International Airport in the United States as a major snowstorm strikes the region.

On Saturday morning, passengers did try to beat the storm, but about 750 flights later in the day were cancelled, airport spokeswoman Emily Williams said. Just about all Sunday flights had been cancelled as well -- nearly 1,300.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 18 to 24 inches (46-61 cm) of heavy, wet snow to fall in Denver and Boulder from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night. Some areas along the Front Range foothills were expected to receive up to 30 inches (76 cm).

The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that road closures are highly likely and asked people not to make unnecessary trips.

The highways most likely to be affected included Interstate 25 from Colorado Springs to Wyoming, including Denver and Monument Hill; I-70 to Limon; and I-76 to Ft. Morgan, the department said.

Texas, a state unaccustomed to extreme cold, faced a similar snowstorm in the month of February.

The mid-February winter storm caused widespread blackouts across Texas knocking out power to more than 4 million people at its peak. It temporarily knocked out up to half the state’s generating plants, triggering outages that killed dozens and pushed power prices to 10 times the normal rate.