Morning news brief: Salman Rushdie on ventilator, polio detected in New York and more

New York police have disclosed the identity of the assailant who knifed Salman Rushdie. The author was reportedly stabbed in the neck and had to be airlifted to a hospital where he underwent surgery. In other news, US President Joe Biden has achieved a huge legislative triumph after the Democratic-led House of Representatives approved the $430 billion climate plan. Meanwhile, New York has detected the polio virus in the city's wastewater, alarming officials.

Salman Rushdie on ventilator; may lose an eye, unable to speak

Rushdie's book agent Andrew Wylie said the writer's nerves in his arm were severed and his liver was stabbed and damaged. Wylie informed Rushdie "will likely lose one eye" due to the attack.

Congress approves Joe Biden's $430 billion climate plan

Ahead of the November 8 midterm elections, US President Joe Biden has achieved a huge legislative triumph. The "Inflation Reduction Act" was approved by the House by a 220-207 vote and now it will go to Biden for signing. It was also passed in Senate after a lengthy 27-hour session on Sunday.

Polio outbreak in New York? Two cases within weeks; last case before this was in 2013

In New York City health officials have raised an alarm after polio causing virus was found in the city's wastewater. On Friday, (August 12) authorities said that this might suggest local transmission of the virus and have urged unvaccinated New Yorkers to get vaccinated.

