Joe Biden's scores massive win ahead of November elections, Congress approves $430 billion climate plan

Ahead of the November 8 midterm elections, US President Joe Biden has achieved a huge legislative triumph. The Democratic-led United States House of Representatives approved a $430 billion climate plan on Friday (August 12).

The "Inflation Reduction Act" was approved by the House by a 220-207 vote and now it will go to Biden for signing. It was passed in Senate after a lengthy 27-hour session on Sunday (August 6), reports Reuters.

Watch | Biden signs $52 billion bill; US produces less than 10% of global semiconductor supply

As per AFP, this bill is "the biggest ever American investment in the battle against global warming."

Describing the legislation as "a robust cost-cutting package that meets the moment, ensuring that our families thrive and that our planet survives," Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared it "a resounding victory for America's families."

Also read | 'Top secret' documents 'linked to nuclear weapons' seized in raid on Donald Trump's home

Hundreds of billions of dollars for clean energy projects, lower prescription drug prices, and additional corporate taxes are among the highlights of the US President's enormous investment proposal.

The legislation aimed at combating climate change seeks to reduce domestic greenhouse gas emissions. It will also enable Medicare to negotiate cheaper drug prices for the elderly while simultaneously ensuring that companies and the wealthiest pay their fair share of taxes.

Also read | Polio outbreak in New York? Two cases within weeks; last case before this was in 2013

Democrats claim that by lowering the federal deficit, it will help battle inflation. They also think that the bill would help them in November when voters will decide the balance of power in Congress ahead of the presidential election in 2024.

Republicans are anticipated to gain control of the House and possibly the Senate as many voters turned against Biden in the face of rising prices.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.