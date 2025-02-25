The Russia-Ukraine war could end "within weeks," said French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview shortly after meeting US President Donald Trump.

A Delta flight had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the aircraft on Monday (Feb 24).

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday (Feb 24) passed two resolutions concerning the Ukrainian crisis proposed by Ukraine and the United States, but the voting showed a stunning shift in the balance of power and changing alliances.

Russia-Ukraine war could end 'within weeks,' says Macron after meeting Trump

VIDEO | Delta flight makes emergency landing after smoke fills aircraft, passengers evacuated

A Delta flight had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the aircraft on Monday (Feb 24). The flight was en route to South Carolina but returned to Atlanta and passengers were evacuated on the runway after the incident.

Ukraine war: Stunning shift of policy as US sides with Russia to vote against UN resolution

Watch | Trump humiliates Macron subtly at White House: Snubs, awkward handshakes and more

The power dynamic between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron was also on full display on Monday (Feb 24) as the US and the French Presidents met in Washington.

WATCH: Russia-Ukraine War: Putin vows to improve the combat capabilities of military