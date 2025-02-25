A Delta flight had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the aircraft on Monday (Feb 24). The Delta Air Lines flight was en route to South Carolina but returned to Atlanta and passengers were evacuated on the runway after the incident.

Videos of the incident posted on the social media platform X showed passengers sitting while covering their noses as white smoke engulfed the aircraft cabin.

The aircraft, Boeing 717 operating as Delta Flight 876, had 99 passengers onboard along with the crew at the time of the incident.

After the aircraft landed, all passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

In a video circulated online, a passenger was heard saying, "We are being evacuated off the plane."

"I recorded the whole time. I recorded the evacuation, smoke and all," the passenger added.

Another passenger told the news agency CNN that smoke covered the aircraft just five to 10 minutes after it took off.

“A few of us passengers started to question why or what was going on. People started screaming ‘smoke, smoke, smoke,’” the passenger said. "We were in the air for about 20 minutes, and it seemed to take a while before we landed," they added.

A spokesperson of the Delta confirmed the incident saying, "The flight crew followed procedures to return to Atlanta when haze inside the aircraft was observed after departure. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, and we apologise to our customers for the experience."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) launched an investigation into the incident.

Not the first such incident

This was the second such incident in a week with a Delta flight at the centre. Just two days back, another Delta flight - which was en route to Australia - was forced to return to Los Angeles (LA) after sudden smoke filled the kitchen area of the aircraft.

A Delta spokesperson said after the incident that nothing was more important than the "safety of our customers and people".

“That’s why the flight crew followed established procedures to return to Los Angeles (LAX) after smoke was detected in the galley. We apologise to our customers for the delay in their travels," they added.

(With inputs from agencies)