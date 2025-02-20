A Bangladesh Airlines on its way from Dhaka to Dubai on Wednesday (Feb 19) was forced to make an emergency landing at an airport in India's Nagpur due to technical issues.

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, as per a PTI report, had 396 passengers and 12 crew members on board.

A senior official at the Nagpur airport told PTI that the flight was diverted and made an emergency landing around midnight on Wednesday because of technical issues. Another official said that the passengers will be taken on another flight later in the day.

(More to follow)