American Airlines Flight 292, travelling from New York to Delhi, made an emergency diversion to Rome on Sunday after receiving a bomb threat via email. The plane will undergo security checks at Rome airport before departing for its final destination.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner took off from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday (Feb 22). After crossing the Caspian Sea, the flight reversed course and diverted to Rome, Italy, following the bomb threat.

The flight has landed safely at the Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport, the airport told ABC News.

It was reportedly escorted by Eurofighter jets as it approached the airport.

The airlines released a statement saying, “AA 292, operating from New York to Delhi, has been diverted to Rome due to a potential security threat onboard."

It further assured that they were closely working with the local authorities.

"We are working closely with local authorities and will provide updates as the situation develops. We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our passengers,” the statement added.

A senior official briefed on the matter told ABC News that Indian authorities insisted that the American Airlines flight 292 undergo a thorough security check before being cleared to land in New Delhi.

Passengers are being transported to the terminal for additional screening, while the plane itself will also be inspected, according to the reports.

The airline and the airport authorities have not yet released details about the nature of the threat.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, and further updates are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)