India: 5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Bay of Bengal

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was recorded at 6.10 am on Tuesday (Feb 25) near Puri in Odisha, an IMD official said.
The quake occurred at a depth of 91 km in the Bay of Bengal, he said.
The tremor was recorded at latitude 19.52 N and longitude 88.55 E, the IMD official said.
