India: 5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Bay of Bengal

Written by: PTI
5.1 magnitude earthquake recorded in Bay of Bengal near Odisha's Puri Kolkata, Feb 25 (PTI) An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was recorded at 6.10 am on Tuesday near Puri in Odisha, an IMD official said here.

The tremor was recorded at latitude 19.52 N and longitude 88.55 E, the IMD official said. Photograph: (PTI)
An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was recorded at 6.10 am on Tuesday (Feb 25) near Puri in Odisha, an IMD official said.

The quake occurred at a depth of 91 km in the Bay of Bengal, he said.

The tremor was recorded at latitude 19.52 N and longitude 88.55 E, the IMD official said.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.

