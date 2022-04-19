Morning news brief: Russia-Ukraine updates, airstrikes on the Gaza strip, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: Zelensky said that "Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas". Also watch a special report on India-Pakistan relations. Is Pakistan trying to be friends with India?

Click on headlines to read the full report:

Russian troops have begun battle for Donbas, says Ukraine President Zelensky

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky declared on Tuesday that "Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas". The Ukraine president added that Russian troops were "preparing for a long time" for the Donbas offensive.

After rocket fire, Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza

In a first since January, Israel on Tuesday carried out airstrikes on the Gaza strip. The move came as a response to a rocket fired by the Palestinian enclave.

US judge rejects Biden administration's mask mandate for public transport

A US judge dismissed President Joe Biden's mask mandate meant for public transportation. District judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle declared the mask mandate was unlawful while adding that it exceeds the statutory authority of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of baby boy, shares emotional post

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez on Monday (April 18) announced that their newborn baby son has died.

WATCH | Gravitas: Is Pakistan trying to be friends with India?

Is Pakistan trying to be friends with India? In his letter to PM Narendra Modi, Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif has sought 'peaceful & cooperative ties'. Sources have told Wion that Islamabad is also trying to organise an official meeting.