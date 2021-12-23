Morning news brief: Russia-Ukraine conflict, Omicron spread and more

Here are some of the top stories to start off your day: Two new studies from the United Kingdom have revealed that the Omicron variant may produce more infections than the Delta variant, but the risk of hospitalisation is reduced by 40 to 45 percent.As part of efforts to ease humanitarian aid flows into Afghanistan, the Treasury issued three general licenses.Russia is not preparing a military invasion of Ukraine, its ambassador to the European Union was quoted as saying on December 23.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Omicron causes 40-45% less hospitalisation than Delta variant, reveal UK studies





Both studies suggested that even though Omicron spreads faster than Delta, the need for a booster dose to provide additional protection cannot be ruled out

To keep aid flowing to Afghanistan, US authorises certain transactions with Taliban





In an effort to keep aid flowing to Afghanistan as it sinks deeper into a humanitarian crisis, the US officially exempted US and UN officials doing permitted business with the Taliban from sanctions on Wednesday.

Amid panic due to the rapid surge of Omicron, US stores put limits on at-home Covid test purchase





The number of tests per person was limited starting Wednesday by both Amazon and vendors on its platform.

Moscow is not planning an attack against any country: Russian envoy





Russia has no intention of attacking any country.Chizhov was reported to have said, "I can tell you that no Russian soldiers are ready to invade Ukraine at this time."



