Morning news brief: Russia to cut off gas supplies to Europe, Liz-Sunak first TV debate gets tense and more

Economic revival hope after Russia-Ukraine grain deal crashes as Russia cuts gas supply to Europe

Despite a Russian air strike over the weekend against the Ukrainian port of Odesa, the United Nations said the first ships from Ukraine might set sail in days as part of a deal reached on Friday. The largest crisis in Europe since World War Two, now in its sixth month, is having an impact far from Ukraine as seen by rising oil prices and the prospect of famine faced by millions in impoverished countries.

Conservative leadership race: Sparks fly in first TV debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

While Sunak said that Truss’ tax cut plan would "tip millions of people into misery" and can cost the Conservatives the next election, Truss shot back saying that tax rises brought in by her former cabinet colleague would lead to a recession.

Liz Truss promised that she would undo the rise in National Insurance, a planned rise in corporation tax, and would temporarily scrap green levies on energy bills to be paid for through borrowing if elected to be the leader of the Conservative Party.

Pope Francis laments Church’s cooperation in 'cultural destruction'

Lamenting the Church’s cooperation in what he described as "cultural destruction," he kicked off a week-long trip to Canada.

Francis, who is the first pope to be a member of the Society of Jesus, will visit a former residential school and meet with indigenous people in Canada.

