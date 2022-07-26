Conservative leadership race: Sparks fly in first TV debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

The first head-to-head TV debate between the UK Prime Minister hopefuls—Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss—witnessed some acrimonious scenes with former vice chancellor Sunak launching tirades against the British foreign secretary’s economic policies.

The two Conservative leadership contenders traded blows over tax cuts, China and inflation in the hour-long debate hosted by the BBC.

While Sunak said that Truss’ tax cut plan would "tip millions of people into misery" and can cost the Conservatives the next election, Truss shot back saying that tax rises brought in by her former cabinet colleague would lead to a recession.

Liz Truss promised that she would undo the rise in National Insurance, a planned rise in corporation tax, and would temporarily scrap green levies on energy bills to be paid for through borrowing if elected to be the leader of the Conservative Party.

Economy, inflation

Sunak said that his focus would be to tame inflation and that he would not cut taxes until the prices are under control.

Sunak asserted that the coronavirus pandemic had created a large bill and that placing it on the "country's credit card" would "pass the tab to our children and grandchildren".

He described Truss’ plans on the economy as “not conservative”, while interrupting her at one point to say, “You promised almost £40bn of unfunded tax cuts, £40bn more borrowing,” reports The Guardian.

“That is the country’s credit card. It’s our children and grandchildren … everyone here … who are going to have to pick up the tab for that.”

China

On China, both candidates accused each other of not having been tough enough on the Asian giant in the past.

While Truss criticised Sunak’s calls for a tougher stance on China, saying that the Treasury just last month was calling for closer bilateral and economic ties.

Sunak accused Truss of making assertions about a “golden era” between China and the UK.

“I think that was almost a decade ago,” the foreign secretary snapped back.

Boris Johnson

There have been reports swirling around that Boris Johnson might make a political comeback despite announcing to step down next month.

Both the candidates, while talking about Johnson’s performance in handling the government, ruled out a role for the current PM in any government they might lead.

The former chancellor heaped praise on Johnson for handling Brexit and the pandemic, but said that he had quit as a matter of principle over the PM's "conduct" and the fact that they had "very different views about the direction of travel on the economy".

Acknowledging that the prime minister made mistakes, Truss said that they were not "sufficient" enough for the Conservative Party to have "rejected him".

According to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Johnson indicated to Lord Cruddas at Chequers on Friday that he “wants to fight the next general election as leader of the Conservative party”.

Truss is projected to win the leadership race after a series of opinion polls and surveys put her firmly ahead of party members. This is a massive turnaround considering that Sunak had comfortably won the leadership race among Tory MPs.

The British media claimed that Sunak might have been feeling the pressure during the debate, which was described as “bad-tempered”, with Sunak often interrupting Truss.

The Truss's supporters pointed this out in the aftermath of the debate where they complained that the ex-chancellor was being too aggressive and was "mansplaining" - something fiercely denied by the Sunak camp, reports BBC.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE