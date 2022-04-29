Morning news brief: Russia strikes Kyiv during Guterres visit, Musk sells Tesla shares, more

Russian rockets struck Ukrainian capital Kyiv late on Thursday (April 28). The missile strikes came even as United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres was visiting the city. In other news Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold his Tesla shares worth USD 4 billion. Read this and more in out morning news brief.

Russian rockets strike Kyiv during UN chief Antonio Guterres' visit



The strikes were first in the capital in nearly two weeks. They were carried out after Guterres toured Bucha and other suburbs in which Russia faces allegations to have committed war crimes.

Finland, Sweden will begin NATO membership process in May, says local media



The Nordic countries have tightened cooperation with NATO since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. But Russian invasion of Ukraine has forced both countries to reexamine their stance of military neutrality.

Elon Musk sells USD 4 billion worth of Tesla shares to bolster Twitter acquisition



In a tweet, Elon Musk said that there were no plans to share more Tesla shares.

Human rights groups concerned as UK brings about biggest overhaul to its asylum law



It imposes harsher prison sentences for anyone who enters the country illegally, raising concerns that it could be used against asylum seekers.

Report: US left $7 billion of military gear in Afghanistan