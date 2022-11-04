Morning news brief: Russia hints at retreat, North Korea fires over 80 artillery rounds, and more

A Russian-installed official in southern Ukraine said on Thursday (November 3) that Russian troops are likely to retreat from the west bank of Dnipro river in Kherson. In other news, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that her husband Paul Pelosi has been released from a San Francisco hospital and is recovering from his injuries including a skull fracture. Meanwhile, the South Korean military said that overnight North Korea fired at least 80 artillery rounds into the maritime border zone. Finally, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Beijing on Friday (November 04) in an effort to strengthen the economic ties between the two countries.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Russia hints retreat in southern Ukraine, but Kyiv thinks it's a trap

"Most likely our units, our soldiers, will leave for the left (eastern) bank," Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy civilian administrator of the Kherson region, said in an interview on Thursday with Solovyov Live, a pro-Kremlin online media outlet.

US: Paul Pelosi discharged from San Francisco hospital a week after being attacked

“The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world,” said the speaker in a statement issued by her office.

North Korea fired at least 80 artillery rounds into the sea, says South Korea

According to the report, shortly before midnight on Thursday (local time), the South Korean military detected more than 80 artillery rounds fired into the sea by North Korea which they said is in violation of the 2018 inter-Korean agreement.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz begins critical 'financial' one-day visit to China

Scholz will be meeting Premier Lo Keqaiang and Chinese President Xi Jinping during his one-day visit despite facing criticism for his government relying on China with fear of repeating the same mistake.

