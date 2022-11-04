US: Paul Pelosi discharged from San Francisco hospital a week after being attacked

On Thursday, United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that her husband Paul Pelosi has been released from a San Francisco hospital and is recovering from his injuries including a skull fracture and other “serious injuries” he sustained. This comes six days after he was brutally attacked by a hammer in his San Francisco home.

“The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world,” said the speaker in a statement issued by her office. She added, “Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire ZSFGH medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home.”

The 82-year-old, “remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence,” the statement added. In a separate statement last week by a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, Drew Hammill, said that Paul Pelosi had sustained injuries and required surgery to “repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.”

This comes days after he was allegedly attacked by an assailant later identified as David DePape who recently pleaded not guilty in a San Francisco court. The court documents also show that he entered their San Francisco house looking for the House Speaker to “seriously harm her”.

In another recent development, the man accused could be deported after he is released from custody, said the Department of Homeland Security, on Thursday. According to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the 42-year-old is a Canadian citizen who entered the country as a visitor and had been living in the US illegally for nearly 14 years.

Meanwhile, ICE has also issued an “immigration detainer”, notice against the accused with San Francisco authorities seeking DePape’s custody once the criminal proceedings against him conclude. The immigration agency has also said that under this “detainer” he could face possible deportation after serving the sentence he receives.

According to an FBI affidavit filed in federal court, the attack against 82-year-old Paul Pelosi took place on Friday, when an intruder looking for the Speaker, who was in Washington DC at the time, instead confronted her husband who was eventually able to call the police. It added that the two men were seen struggling with the hammer after which the intruder grabbed the hammer and hit Pelosi with it over the head.

(With inputs from agencies)

