Russia hints retreat in southern Ukraine, but Kyiv thinks it's a trap

A Russian-installed official in southern Ukraine said on Thursday (November 3) that Russian troops are likely to retreat from the west bank of Dnipro river in Kherson. The official urged civilians to leave. If the retreat indeed takes place, it will be a setback to the Russian side.

"Most likely our units, our soldiers, will leave for the left (eastern) bank," Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy civilian administrator of the Kherson region, said in an interview on Thursday with Solovyov Live, a pro-Kremlin online media outlet.

There was no immediate reaction from Kremlin. Kyiv government and Western military analysts remain cautious, suggesting Russia could be setting a trap for advancing Ukrainian troops.

The area from which the Stremousov has hinted a retreat includes Kherson City. It is the only city Russia has captured intact since invading Ukraine. It also includes one side of a dam across the Dnipro which controls the water supply to irrigate Crimea

Russia has previously denied its forces were planning to retreat from the area.

"we have to take some very difficult decisions now. Whatever our strategy might be. And some people might be afraid to recognise things," said Stremousov to the pro-Kremlin news outlet.

"But for me it is very important to try to say at the moment - People, please go over to the east bank. You will be in a far safer position," Stremousov said.

