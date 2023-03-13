Morning news brief: RRR wins an Oscar, N Korea fires two cruise missiles and more

The 95th annual ceremony took place on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby theatre in Los Angeles, California. Everything Everywhere All At Once dominated the show while India's pride RRR also bagged a trophy. In another news, ahead of the start of US-South Korea military drills, North Korea on Monday fired two cruise missiles from a submarine.

The 95th Oscar awards ceremony saw Everything Everywhere All At Once sweep the awards gallery with seven trophies. Meanwhile, it was a momentous occasion for Indian cinema as 'RRR' and 'Elephant Whisperers' bagged a trophy each.

North Korea, on Sunday, test-fired two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine, state news agency KCNA reported Monday.

Depositors of the embattled Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) will be able to access all their cash from Monday (March 13), said the US government. The announcement came on Sunday when another bank, Signature Bank was shut down by the regulators.

The identity of the Ukrainian soldier who was shot on camera after shouting "Glory to Ukraine!" has been officially confirmed by Ukrainian intelligence officials.