ugc_banner

Morning news brief: RRR wins an Oscar, N Korea fires two cruise missiles and more

WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Mar 13, 2023, 09:39 AM IST

Morning news brief Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Good morning! Start your day with WION's morning brief

The 95th annual ceremony took place on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby theatre in Los Angeles, California. Everything Everywhere All At Once dominated the show while India's pride RRR also bagged a trophy. In another news, ahead of the start of US-South Korea military drills, North Korea on Monday fired two cruise missiles from a submarine.

Click on headlines to read more: 

The 95th Oscar awards ceremony saw Everything Everywhere All At Once sweep the awards gallery with seven trophies. Meanwhile, it was a momentous occasion for Indian cinema as 'RRR' and 'Elephant Whisperers' bagged a trophy each. 

North Korea, on Sunday, test-fired two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine, state news agency KCNA reported Monday.

Depositors of the embattled Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) will be able to access all their cash from Monday (March 13), said the US government. The announcement came on Sunday when another bank, Signature Bank was shut down by the regulators. 

The identity of the Ukrainian soldier who was shot on camera after shouting "Glory to Ukraine!" has been officially confirmed by Ukrainian intelligence officials.

Israel is in the throes of possibly its biggest public uprising ever and is over the proposed judicial reforms. Protests over this issue are now in their 10th week with over half a million Israelis protesting on the streets, chanting that Israel will not be a dictatorship.

 

 

RELATED

This popular trekking destination just banned solo trekkers. Here's all you need to know

10 killed, seven injured after gunmen storm Mexican bar

Xi Jinping calls for fortification of armed forces into a 'Great Wall of steel'