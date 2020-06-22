Morning News Brief: Roosevelt statue to be removed, record daily increase in COVID-19 cases, and more

Statue of Roosevelt to be taken down by American Museum of Natural History

Roosevelt was the American President from 1901 to 1909, he helped the museum to form its collection.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale feels president's wrath after sparse crowd shows up for Trump's Tulsa rally

The Arena holds the capacity of 19,000, and according to Trump's campaign, 12,000 people attended the rally. But the actual figures were only 6,200, as per Tulsa fire department said.

China suspends poultry products from US firm after COVID-19 outbreak

Chinese authorities have suspended imports of poultry products from a plant in the United States after it was hit by coronavirus.

'Independence in grave danger': Popular Hungarian news website expresses concern

The editor of Hungary's most popular news website warned on Sunday that a "proposed organisational overhaul" would put the site's independence in "grave danger".

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 183,020 in a 24-hour period, according to news agency Reuters.

WATCH| Italian glaciers tell the tale of climate change; lost 1/3rd of its volume