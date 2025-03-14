Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stark ultimatum to Ukrainian troops, warning them to "surrender or die" as he pushes for a ceasefire on his terms. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, has accused Putin of revealing his "real" war strategy.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to permit his administration’s move to restrict birthright citizenship.

In Syria, newly appointed leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has signed a constitutional declaration marking a shift from Bashar al-Assad’s rule, vowing to forbid the "glorification" of the previous regime.

Meanwhile, Jewish protesters stormed Trump Tower in New York, demanding the release of detained Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil.

Advertisment

Click on the headlines for more

Putin's ultimatum to Ukrainian troops 'Surrender or die'; Zelensky exposes Russian President's 'real' war plan

Advertisment

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a chilling ultimatum to Ukrainian troops involved in the counter-offensive, ordering them to "surrender or die" before Russia agrees to the ceasefire.

‘Restrict the scope’: Donald Trump asks SC to allow order against birthright citizenship

US President Donald Trump has asked the apex court to allow his administration's attempt to restrict birthright citizenship to proceed on Thursday (March 13).

'A new history': Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa signs constitutional declaration, forbids 'glorification' of Assad regime

Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria's new leader, signed a constitutional declaring regulating its five-year transitional period and laying out rights for women and freedom of expression. Sharaa, taking the lead of the region after Bashar al-Assad's dictatorship, called the beginning of his government a “new history” for Syria.

Jewish protesters fill NY's Trump Tower demanding Mahmoud Khalil's release, 98 arrested

Hundreds of Jewish demonstrators overran New York's Trump Tower on Thursday in support of Palestinians as well as detained Palestinian student campaigner Mahmoud Khalil.

Watch | Tamil Nadu: Amid massive language row with centre DMK replaces rupee symbol in budget