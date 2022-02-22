Morning news brief: Putin orders troops into eastern Ukraine, Zelenskiy rejects making territorial concessions

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has raised concerns over the decision, stating that it is a 'violation' of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

US imposes sanctions on two Russian-backed areas in eastern Ukraine

After Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to be deployed inside separatist areas of Ukraine, US officials said they would continue to follow diplomacy "until the tanks roll". Click Here to get live updates on Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses nation, rejects making any territorial concessions

In an address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of hampering peace efforts and rejected making any territorial concessions.

Major win for PM Justin Trudeau: Canada's parliament approves Emergencies Act

In a major win for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada's parliament has approved Emergencies Act. It grants broader powers to authorities.

Trump's Truth Social app tops download chart on Apple's App Store

Former US President Donald Trump's now social media app, Truth Social was launched on Apple store late on Sunday (ET). The app may mark Trump's return to social media after he was banned from popular platforms like Facebook, Twitter etc last year. The platforms had taken action against Trump over January 6, 2021 attack on US Capitol.

WATCH | England ends COVID-19 restrictions, Boris Johnson announces details of 'living with Covid' plan