Multilateral prisoner exchange negotiations were underway when Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died last month, media reports said, citing several sources.

The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield area resumed its operations on Saturday (Mar 9), welcoming customers after an eight-day hiatus following a blast that caused injuries to nearly 10 individuals.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who commenced his two-day visit to the Indian state of Assam on Friday (Mar 8) ahead of the upcoming general elections, visited Kaziranga National Park. He is the first PM to visit the World Heritage Site since 1957.