Morning news brief: President Biden gets vaccine booster shot & more

North Korea on Monday fired a projectile as South Korea's National Security Committee expressed concern over the launch. Kim Jong Un's recent launch comes just days after it tested long-range cruise missiles.

A North Korean official later told the UNGA that it had the right to "develop, test, manufacture, and possess the weapon systems" while adding that it needed a "deterrent".

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden took his COVID-19 booster shot while urging Americans to get vaccinated. America has so far inoculated over 77 per cent of the population however millions still haven't been vaccinated.

R&B singer R Kelly was convicted by a federal jury on Monday in the sex trafficking trial. Kelly faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years behind bars and could face up to life in prison.

North Korea fires projectile; calls it 'right to self-defence' at UNGA

North Korea had earlier this month tested long-range cruise missiles.

'Can't go unvaccinated': President Biden gets vaccine booster shot

President Biden had taken the first Pfizer vaccine shot in December last year and then again in January this year to complete his two doses.

R Kelly convicted of luring women, underage girls for sex

Jurors in Brooklyn federal court deliberated for a little more than a day before voting to convict the 54-year-old Kelly on all nine counts he faced.

