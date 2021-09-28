North Korea fires projectile; calls it 'right to self-defence' at UNGA

North Korea on Tuesday fired a projectile into the sea off the east coast.

Kim Jong-Un's regime later justified the new projectile launch asserting at the UN General Assembly in New York that it had the "right to self-defence".

North Korea had earlier this month had tested long-range cruise missiles. South Korea later tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile as the two neighbours continued to display their military capabilities.

South Korea's National Security Committee expressed concern over the launch saying that had come at a time when "political stability on the Korean Peninsula is very critical".

Talks between the two countries are at a standstill after North Korea pulled out even as US President Biden has said his administration is ready to meet Kim's officials.

North Korea told the UNGA that it had the right to "develop, test, manufacture, and possess the weapon systems" while adding that it needed a "deterrent".

Kim Jong-Un's regime declared that it was ready to "respond" if the US gave its hostile policy towards the island nation.

Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong had earlier spoken about the prospect of restarting the inter-Korean summit, a move which gained prominence after former US President Trump's meeting with Kim even as South Korean President Moon Jae-in has been pushing for peace in the Korean Peninsula.

The Korean Peninsula is in a state of armistice after the 1950 war between North and South Korea which ended in a peace treaty without an official end to the hostilities.

(With inputs from Agencies)

