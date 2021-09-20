Aukus could trigger a 'nuclear arms race': North Korea

North Korea has warned that the United States' "double-dealing attitude" toward its recent security pact with Australia and the United Kingdom might "start a chain of nuclear weapons races" in the Indo-Pacific.

Last week, the United States and Britain formed a trilateral security alliance, with Britain assisting Australia in the development of eight nuclear-powered submarines.

The agreement was reached despite a rising security scenario in the region, as both North Korea and South Korea conducted missile tests.

The new arrangement, dubbed the Aukus agreement, is seen as a rebuke to China, which backs North Korea and maintains a strong presence in the South China Sea.

The nuclear-armed North has stated that if it perceives "even a slight" threat to its security, it will take "equivalent counter-action."

The new missile tests, as well as the Aukus agreement, have made it more difficult to denuclearise the region.

Former US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to cooperate toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Meanwhile, in a speech to the UN's atomic nuclear watchdog's annual general assembly on Monday, the chief of the UN's nuclear watchdog said North Korea's nuclear programme is moving "full steam ahead."

