'Can't go unvaccinated': President Biden gets vaccine booster shot

US President Joe Biden on Monday took a COVID-19 booster shot as he urged Americans to take the vaccine.

It was the US president's third Pfizer dose after the government approved booster doses for those over 65.

"I know it doesn't look like it, but I am over 65," Biden said while imploring others to complete their coronavirus vaccine shots.

The US president had taken the first Pfizer vaccine shot in December last year and then again in January this year to complete his two doses.

The US president informed that at least 77 per cent of Americans had taken both the vaccine shots, however, a large number of people were still unvaccinated and were refusing to take shots. Biden announced that over 60 million Americans are set to take the Pfizer booster shots in the country.

The US president informed that he didn't suffer from any side effects after the first or the second dose.

The president said the United States will continue to fund Covax and give away vaccines to the world so that "everyone in the world" gets it.

"We play our part, the largest part in the world to get everyone vaccinated," Biden said after getting the booster dose.

However, Biden maintained that a "quarter of the country can't go unvaccinated" as America remains open and schools reopen.

"Let me be clear - boosters are important but the most important thing we need to do is get more people vaccinated," the president said.

(With inputs from Agencies)