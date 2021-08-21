Morning news brief: Powerful storm threatens US, Peru's foreign minister appointed, and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

Canada would consider taking in additional Afghan refugees on behalf of the United States or other allies if asked to do so, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said on Friday.

Powerful storm threatens US east coast

A swath of the US east coast, including New York City, was under alert Friday due to approaching storm Henri, which is expected to become the first hurricane to hit the New England area in decades.

Canada would consider taking in additional Afghan refugees on behalf of the United States or other allies if asked to do so, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said on Friday.

US flies to rescue of Americans trying to escape Kabul

The US military in Afghanistan sent helicopters to rescue over 150 Americans unable to reach the Kabul airport gates, an official said Friday, in the first evidence that US forces were willing and able to go beyond the US-secured compound to help people seeking evacuation.

Peru's Castillo picks career diplomat as new foreign minister

Career diplomat Oscar Maurtua was sworn in as Peru's new foreign minister on Friday to replace a leftist professor who resigned just weeks into the job over controversial comments he made before taking the role.

US President announces picks for ambassador to China, Japan positions

US President Joe Biden announced on Friday that he is nominating Nicholas Burns as ambassador to China and Rahm Emanuel as top envoy to Japan.

