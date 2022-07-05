The suspected shooter was taken in custody after a mass shooting during a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois claimed the lives of six people and injured dozens more. Prime Minister Mario Draghi has linked the collapse of the country's largest glacier in the Italian Alps, in which at least seven people died, to global warming.

Highland Park: Person of interest in custody after July 4 parade shooting

According to CBS News, Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen confirmed that the suspect was 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III and he was arrested by the authorities almost eight hours after the shooting.

Fight on, Vladimir Putin tells Russian troops after capture of Luhansk

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian soldiers to press on deeper into Donbas after Russian victory in Lysychansk.

Draghi links collapse of Italy's biggest Alpine glacier to global warming

Prime Minister Mario Draghi said it was "without doubt linked to the deterioration of the environment and the climate situation".

