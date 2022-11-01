Morning news brief: PM Modi to visit Morbi, Paul Pelosi's attacker charged and more

A day after the tragic bridge collapse incident in the western Indian state of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the town of Morbi. In other news, The accused who attacked US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer said he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps”.

India PM Modi to visit Morbi today following bridge collapse that killed 134

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting Monday to discuss the collapse of the bridge that took lives of 134 people. He is due to visit the small industrial town of Morbi today.

Paul Pelosi's attacker charged, wanted to break Nancy Pelosi's kneecaps

The accused who attacked US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer was charged Monday. A police complain details what he told the police about the attack. He reportedly wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps”.

Movement of ships in Black Sea corridor is 'unacceptable', says Russia

After suspending its involvement in a deal mediated by Turkey and the UN that had permitted Ukraine to resume grain exports, Russia declared on Monday that shipping through a Black Sea security corridor was "unacceptable."

50 countries at UN condemn China for Xinjiang human rights violations

Condemning China for “severe and systematic” human rights violations in the Xinjiang region, 50 countries signed a statement during a UN debate calling for ''urgent attention'' the atrocities against the Uyghurs.

WATCH | Why do coalitions fail in Israel? Will Benjamin Netanyahu make a comeback?

Israelis are all set to vote for the fifth time in four years. Every elections has unmasked how complex politics has become in Israel.