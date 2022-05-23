Morning news brief: PM Modi arrives in Tokyo for Quad summit, Man City celebrate PL title win, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: The COVID-19 pandemic created a new billionaire every 30 hours, a report said. Indian PM Modi landed in Tokyo to attend the Quad summit. Manchester City celebrated its sixth Premier League title win.

Click on headlines to read the full report:

'Profiting from Pain': Covid created a billionaire every 30 hours — Oxfam at Davos forum

According to a recent Oxfam report, "Profiting from Pain," the COVID-19 pandemic created a new billionaire every 30 hours, and a million people could slip into extreme poverty at the same pace in 2022.

WION @ Quad: Updates from Japan | Indian PM pens op-ed for Japanese daily, hails India-Japan ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Tokyo to attend Quad summit, which is scheduled to take place on May 24. PM Modi said, "Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora."

Anthony Albanese sworn in as Australia's PM, heads to Tokyo for Quad summit

Anthony Albanese on Monday (May 23) sworn in as the 31st Prime Minister of Australia at Government House in Canberra. After taking office, Albanese headed to Japan to attend the Quad summit.

Ukraine rules out ceasefire or any territorial concessions to Russia

Ukraine refused to agree to a ceasefire deal with Moscow that involves giving up territory. Russia has increased the attacks in the eastern and southern parts of the country.

Manchester City celebrate in style after winning sixth Premier League title - SEE PICS

Manchester City fought back from two goals down to clinch their sixth Premier League title with a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on the final day of the season.

Davos World Economic Forum: India's Commerce minister Piyush Goyal speaks to WION

India's commerce minister Piyush Goyal is leading the team India at the World Economic Forum in Davos. While speaking to WION exclusively, Piyush Goyal said that India is evolving with changing times. The next few years going to be India's time in the global economy.