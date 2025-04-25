India has responded to ceasefire violations by Pakistan, after the Pakistan Army reportedly initiated small arms firing at various points along the Line of Control (LoC), particularly in the Kupwara district.

In Kashmir, the homes of Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives, Asif Sheikh and Aadil Gouri, accused in the Pahalgam terror attack, have been demolished.

Meanwhile, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has clarified that there was never any serious plan to host Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem at his upcoming javelin event, citing security concerns after Pahalgam.

The US House Foreign Affairs Committee has rebuked The New York Times for labelling the Pahalgam terrorists as "militants," insisting it was a terrorist attack and accusing the paper of downplaying global terrorism.

In an unexpected move, former US President Donald Trump publicly urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine, following Russia’s recent deadly strikes.

India responds after Pakistan Army initiates firing at some places on LoC, ceasefire violations reported in Kupwara district

Small arms firing at some places on the Line of Control (LoC) was initiated by the Pakistan Army, news agency ANI updated on social media citing Indian Army officials.

Pahalgam terror attack: Houses of Kashmir LeT operatives Asif Sheikh and Adil Gouri, demolished

The house of Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives, Asif Sheikh and Aadil Gouri, were demolished on Thursday (Apr 24) in Kashmir.

Pahalgam terror attack: Neeraj Chopra breaks silence on inviting Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, says 'after what happened in Pahalgam...'

India's ace athlete Neeraj Chopra has finally broken his silence on inviting his Pakistan counterpart Arshad Nadeem for Neeraj Chopra Classic javelin throw event (May 24) in India. Neeraj, however, has made it clear that 'there was no question of Nadeem coming after what happened in Pahalgam'. He also clarified that the invitation was nothing more than courtesy from 'one athlete to another.'

US House Panel calls out New York Times on Pahalgam terror attack reportage

The New York Times reportage on the Pahalgam terror attack has been in the line of fire as they callously, or so their style suggests, decided to call terrorists 'militants'. US House Committee on Foreign Affairs called them out by correcting their headline. The department's official X handle tweeted, "Hey, New York Times, we fixed it for you. This was a TERRORIST ATTACK plain and simple. Whether it’s India or Israel, when it comes to TERRORISM the NYT is removed from reality."

Watch | In Rare Rebuke, Donald Trump Urges Putin To End War After Russia's Deadly Attack