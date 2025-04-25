Small arms firing at some places on the Line of Control (LoC) was initiated by the Pakistan Army, news agency ANI updated on social media citing Indian Army officials.

The update further mentioned that the Indian Army effectively responded to the firing. No casualties were reported.

Reports have also emerged of ceasefire violations from North Kashmir's Kupwara district. The Pakistani Army violated the ceasefire at the Nowgam sector of Handwara district Kupwara LoC during the early hours. No reports of casualty. However, a search operation was launched by the Indian Army.

BSF jawan detained by Pakistan Rangers

In another crucial update, a Border Security Force (BSF) constable was detained by Pakistan Rangers after he accidentally crossed the international border near Ferozepur in Punjab on Thursday. Efforts are currently underway to secure his release. The constable has been identified as PK Sahu of the 182nd battalion.

Media reports have clamed that BSF officials held a flag meeting with the Rangers, but its outcome could not be ascertained. Some reports also noted that the Pakistani side declined to engage.

It has now been over 40 hours since the BSF jawan crossed over the border inadvertently and fell into the custody of the Pakistan Rangers.

Pahalgam terror attack

Security has been heightened after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 innocent civilians were brutally killed.

In the aftermath, India and Pakistan exchanged an escalating series of tit-for-tat diplomatic measures, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowing to hunt down the gunmen during a public rally on Thursday.

India has slammed neighbouring Pakistan for supporting "cross-border terrorism".

"I say to the whole world: India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backer," Modi said in his first speech since the attack. "We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth."