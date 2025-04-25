The house of Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives, Asif Sheikh and Aadil Gouri, were demolished on Thursday (Apr 24) in Kashmir.

As per WION's Jammu and Kashmir correspondent Idrees Lone, Shiekh's house was located in the Monaghama area of Tral, South Kashmir. Sheikh is believed to be one of the local terrorists involved in the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mainly Hindu tourists.

Lashkar terrorist Asif Sheikh's house blown up in a massive blast during security ops in Tral, South Kashmir @SaroyaHem and @JyotsnaKumar13 bring you this report by @idrees_lone pic.twitter.com/9hSUhzTEWb — WION (@WIONews) April 25, 2025

Soon after, the house of Adil Gouri, another suspect in the horrific J&K attack, was demolished in the Bijbihara area of Anatnag in South Kashmir. In 2018, Adil went to Pakistan legally, allegedly receiving terror training there before returning to Jammu and Kashmir in the past year.

The action was reportedly part of intensified counterterrorism operations to crack down on those linked to the dreadful 22 April 2025 attack.

Indian army carries out operations in J&K

The Indian forces are carrying out three consecutive operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

In North Kashmir's Bandipora district, the counterterrorism operation started early in the morning on Friday. This comes after a 30 operation led to the arrest of seven ground workers who revealed information about a Bandipora hideout.