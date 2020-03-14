Morning News Brief: Pak to join SAARC strategy to fight COVID-19, Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board, and more 

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Pakistan to join India's effort for SAARC strategy to fight COVID-19

Yesterday all SAARC countries welcomed the idea and affirmed participation in the meeting to deal with the pandemic.

Nancy Pelosi says Democrats have reached deal with Trump administration for coronavirus relief

Pelosi said Democrats secured agreement on testing, emergency paid sick leave and family leave related to the epidemic, as well as enhance unemployment insurance.

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board to focus on philanthropic works

Gates Foundation, which has billions in assets and funds global health programmes to combat disease and poverty, is run by the billionaire and his wife Melinda.

