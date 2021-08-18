Morning news brief: Pak terror groups now present in Kabul, Melbourne lockdown extended and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

Indian assessment has found that Pak terror groups are now present in Kabul. Sydney has recorded the deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic while Melbourne has extended its lockdown.

Pak terror groups now present in Kabul, finds Indian assessment

With the Taliban emerging as the dominant force in Afghanistan, including capital Kabul, according to Indian assessment Pakistan based terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have made their presence in parts of the country.

US lawmakers to probe Biden administration over Afghanistan

Members of the US Congress, including many of President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats, said on Tuesday they were increasingly frustrated with events in Afghanistan, vowing to investigate what went wrong.

Biden, Johnson discuss Afghanistan on call, agree to hold G7 meeting

US President Joe Biden spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday on the situation in Afghanistan and they agreed to hold a virtual G7 leaders’ meeting next week to discuss a common strategy and approach, the White House said.

Sydney records deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic, Melbourne lockdown extended

Australia's biggest city of Sydney recorded its deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic as troops and police set up roadblocks to limit the movement of people, while Melbourne faced a nightly curfew and a further two weeks of lockdown.