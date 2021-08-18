LIVE Afghanistan crisis: US says Taliban has pledged 'safe passage'

As the Taliban consolidated their hold over Kabul, international evacuations from the Afghan capital resumed as hundreds of civilians stranded at Hamid Karzai international airport left the country.

The Taliban in an official statement later said that they will allow freedom of the press and allow women to study. However, it came with a rider as the militant group said no broadcast should contradict Islamic values and it should be impartial.

The militant group sought to create a moderate face moving away from its image in the 90s when it was known as a hardline outfit. Taliban officials declared "amnesty" across Afghanistan and asked women to join its administration and urged people to get back to work.

The Taliban also declared that all their enemies would be pardoned as it drove a swift public relations campaign just days after taking over Kabul in a surprise offensive.