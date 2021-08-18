Afghan envoy says Panjshir province can be anti-Taliban stronghold

Afghanistan's ambassador to Tajikistan Zahir Aghbar on Wednesday rejected Taliban's control of his country and said that hold-out Panjshir province will be a stronghold for resistance led by self-proclaimed acting president of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh.

Saleh, First Vice-President of Afghanistan on Tuesday said that he was "legitimate caretaker president" of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Saleh's whereabouts were unknown.

Panjshir was the home of the Northern Alliance anti-Taliban resistance in the 1990s and is still a hold-out province against Taliban rule.

Lieutenant General Zahir Aghbar, who held senior positions in Afghan state security including chief of police before becoming ambassador, said Ghani was a traitor.

"I cannot say that the Taliban have won the war. No, it was just Dr Ashraf Ghani who gave up power after treacherous talks with the Taliban," he told Reuters in an interview.

The militants were able to overrun most of the country because the Afghan military was poorly trained, Aghbar said.

"And only Panjshir resists, led by Vice President Amrullah Saleh," he said. "Panjshir stands strong against anyone who wants to enslave people."

Aghbar said, however, the Taliban could potentially become part of a coalition government that would represent all Afghan factions if they "let others live in peace and accord".

Ghani is in the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf state's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)