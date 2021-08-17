Afghanistan female TV anchors defy Taliban by continuing to present on news channel

A female anchor from ToloNews interviewed a top Taliban official in the studio today, which was unimaginable when the Taliban governed Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

TOLONews, one of Afghanistan's leading news organisations, has re-started broadcasting with female anchors today.

The channel's head of news Miraqa Popal made the announcement in a tweet.

"Our female presenter is interviewing a Taliban media team member live in our studio," Tolo's head of news, Miraqa Popal, wrote on Twitter.

"Our female presenter is interviewing a Taliban media team member live in our studio," Tolo's head of news, Miraqa Popal, wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on, Popal said: "We resumed our broadcast with female anchors today. @TOLOnews #Afghanistan." Popal said, adding a photo of a female anchor presenting the news on the channel to his tweet.

Women journalists were also seen reporting live from Kabul's streets.

#Afghanistan: A female Afghan journalist of @TOLOnews reporting live today from the streets of Kabul.

Since the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15, women have been conspicuously absent from all major Afghan news networks.

TOLOnews and the Taliban making history again: Abdul Haq Hammad, senior Taliban rep, speaking to our (female) presenter Beheshta earlier this morning. Unthinkable two decades ago when they were last in charge

