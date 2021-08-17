Afghanistan female TV anchors defy Taliban by continuing to present on news channel

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Aug 17, 2021, 08:55 PM(IST)

Beheshta Arghand, a female television anchor, interviewed the Taliban official on camera on Tuesday in the channel's studio, asking about the situation in Kabul and the Taliban's house searches in the capital. Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Tolo News, Afghanistan's most popular 24-hour news channel, resumed its broadcast with female anchors on Tuesday and one even interviewed a Taliban official, a stunning sight considering how much women's rights were stifled under their previous rule.

A female anchor from ToloNews interviewed a top Taliban official in the studio today, which was unimaginable when the Taliban governed Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

TOLONews, one of Afghanistan's leading news organisations, has re-started broadcasting with female anchors today. 

The channel's head of news Miraqa Popal made the announcement in a tweet.

"Our female presenter is interviewing a Taliban media team member live in our studio," Tolo's head of news, Miraqa Popal, wrote on Twitter.

×

Earlier on, Popal said: "We resumed our broadcast with female anchors today. @TOLOnews #Afghanistan." Popal said, adding a photo of a female anchor presenting the news on the channel to his tweet.

×

Women journalists were also seen reporting live from Kabul's streets.

×

Since the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15, women have been conspicuously absent from all major Afghan news networks. 

×

(With inputs from agencies)

Topics

Read in App