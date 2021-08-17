Taliban want free media but 'suggestions' apply

Taliban held their first press conference in Kabul after consolidating their hold on Afghanistan. Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid spoke on many issues including media, women's rights and more.

Mujahid said that Taliban promised to respect the role of the press. He said that private media can continue to be 'free and independent'. However the freedom came at a few 'suggestions'

"We have three suggestions: No broadcast should contradict Islamic values, they should be impartial, no one should broadcast anything that goes against our national interests," he said.

Asked what the difference between the movement that was ousted 20 years ago and the Taliban of today, he said: "If the question is based on ideology, and beliefs, there is no difference... but if we calculate it based on experience, maturity, and insight, no doubt there are many differences."

"The steps today will be positively different from the past steps," he added.

Meanwhile the Taliban's co-founder returned to Afghanistan on Tuesday following the group's stunning takeover of the country

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar's arrival from Qatar -- where he has spent months leading talks with the United States and then Afghan peace negotiators -- crowns a stunning comeback for the Taliban after being ousted 20 years ago

Triumphant return

Baradar, now deputy leader of the Taliban, chose to touch down in Afghanistan's second biggest city Kandahar -- the Taliban's spiritual birthplace and capital during their first time in power.

He landed hours after evacuation flights from Kabul's airport resumed Tuesday.

On Monday, chaos erupted when huge crowds mobbed the tarmac, with some people so desperate they clung to the fuselage of a US military plane as it rolled down the runway for take-off.

