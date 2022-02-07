Morning news brief: Ottawa protest, Macron talks to Biden, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

Ottawa has declared emergency over truckers' protest in Canada. US has warned that Russia could take military action against Ukraine 'any day now'. And Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has denied making sexual assault accusations.

You can also read about French President Emmanuel Macron talking to US President Joe Biden before his crucial trip to Russia.

Situation is out of control: Ottawa declares emergency over Truckers' protest

In reaction to more than a week of trucker protests against COVID restrictions, the mayor of Canada's capital, Ottawa, has declared a state of emergency.

US warns that Russia could take military action against Ukraine 'any day now'

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned on Sunday (February 6) that Russian President Vladimir Putin could take military action against Ukraine "any day now".

'I never said': Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai denies making sexual assault accusations

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai met International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach at the ongoing Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday (February 5).

Before crucial trip to Russia, Macron talks to Biden

Before heading to Moscow on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with US President Joe Biden again on Sunday, the French Presidency and the White House said.

Watch: Hyundai Pakistan posts anti-India tweets, netizens slam South Korean giant