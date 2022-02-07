Before crucial trip to Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron talks to US President Joe Biden

Before heading to Moscow on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with US President Joe Biden again on Sunday, the French Presidency and the White House said.

The 40-minute-long call seems to have been made to have coordination on the issue ahead of the crucial trip.

It allowed the two leaders to "share information about contacts made during the weekend" for coordination before the trip, the French Presidency said.

Macron will visit Russia on Monday at a time when the latter has massed troops near Ukraine, stoking fears of an invasion.

According to the White House, the two leaders discussed "ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to Russia’s continued military build-up on Ukraine’s borders."

Both the leaders, Macron and Biden, affirmed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They also agreed that their teams will remain in touch and continue consulting with their allies and partners, including Ukraine, it added.

Tensions between Russia and the West have been at their highest in past few months due to Russia's massing of troops along Russia-Ukraine border. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops at the border. It has also sent troops to Belarus.

Ukraine on Sunday insisted the chance of resolving the soaring tensions with Russia through diplomacy remained greater than that of an attack.

