Morning news brief: Omicron spread, Iran nuclear deal, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start off your day: During remarks at the White House, Biden outlined a plan to increase testing, speed up the vaccination campaign, and boost the capacity of hospitals that could be inundated in the coming weeks. At present, there are only "some weeks" left to revive the nuclear deal with Iran if it continues its nuclear activities at the current pace, US negotiator Rob Malley said on December 21.

We should be concerned about omicron, not panicked: Biden





On Tuesday, US Vice President Joe Biden attempted to strike a balance between informing Americans about the impending surge of omicron infections while simultaneously attempting to persuade the public to take safeguards.

Pakistan PM Khan regrets joining US’ ‘war on terror’, says did it for ‘dollars’





Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed regret for Pakistan’s participation in US’ 20-year-long “war on terror” in Afghanistan, saying that the country joined only for “dollars” and not in the “public intertest.”

US warns that only 'some weeks' left to revive Iran nuclear deal





US negotiator Rob Malley said Tuesday that there may only be "some weeks" left to revive the nuclear deal with Iran if the country continues its nuclear activities at its current pace.

