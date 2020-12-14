Morning news brief: NYC shootings, Boko Haram and preps for Covid vaccine

Next four to six months could be worst of coronavirus pandemic: Bill Gates





Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder and the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has warned that the next four to six months could be the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

A gunman wielding guns, screaming 'kill me' shot dead by police in New York City





A gunman in New York City who opened fire from the stairs of Cathedral Church of St John the Divine was shot dead by police on Sunday. Reuters reported that the gunman was shouting “Kill me!” Before being accosted by the police, where he showed up right after an outdoor choir performance.



20 Boko Haram terrorists killed as Nigerian troops repel attack: Army





The Nigerian army on Sunday said troops had killed at least 20 Boko Haram terrorists while repelling an attack launched by the terror group in the northeast region.



Historic US vaccine campaign begins, US to distribute 40 mn doses by end of 2020