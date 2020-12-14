Gunman wielding guns, screaming 'kill me' shot dead by police in New York City

A gunman in New York City who opened fire from the stairs of Cathedral Church of St John the Divine was shot dead by police on Sunday.

Reuters reported that the gunman was shouting “Kill me!” Before being accosted by the police, where he showed up right after an outdoor choir performance.

No injuries were reported as officers who were present on the scene immediately dealt with the suspect.

Also read: UFO sightings in New York City jumped by over 283% this year compared to 2018

The yet-to-be identified subject was hit by a bullet in the head once during the exchange of gunfire, after which he was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to the wounds.

According to New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, the suspect was shot at by the police at least 15 times.

Soon after the encounter, the police found two semiautomatic handguns from the scene. Shea claimed that they also found a bag which contained a can of petrol, a rope and wire, several knives, a copy of the Bible, and tape.

Also read: Indoor dining will shut down in New York City again

"I think we can all surmise the ill intentions of the proceeds of this bag," he added. The man had started firing just 15 minutes after an outdoor choir performance attended by around 200 people had concluded.

To keep in line with COVID-19 safety requirements, the choir’s annual Christmas holiday concert was moved outdoors. By the time the shooting had begun, the audience had either left the spot, or had moved inside the church.

When the gunman started screaming “Kill me” and “shoot me”, around 15 people were present on the scene, who scrambled to safety soon after he started firing.

Also read: Several injured after car rams into Black Lives Matter protesters in New York City

According to Reuters, police officers had urged the suspect to drop his weapons several times before shooting him. The choir members were safely inside the church by the time the shooting had begun.

"Thankfully, this year with COVID, there was a much smaller event than normal… It is by the grace of God today that we don’t have anyone struck”, She added.