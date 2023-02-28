ugc_banner

Morning news brief: Nikki Haley's big claim on Covid, Canada bans TikTok, more news

Feb 28, 2023

Check out what is happening around the world this morning

US presidential candidacy hopeful Nikki Haley has said that COVID-19 came from a Chinese lab. She said on Twitter that US should cut all aid to 'communist' China. Read this and more in our morning news brief.

Haley's tweet comes a day after a classified and updated document by the US energy department claimed that the COVID-19 virus emerged from a lab leak.

Nikki Haley

US citizen killed in recent West Bank violence, says State Department

Price added said that one Palestinian man was killed and some 300 were injured in the attack by the Israeli settlers.

US Citizen

After US and European Commission, Canada bans TikTok from government devices over security risks

The social media said that it was disappointed by Canada's decision. A spokesperson in an emailed statement said that the decision was issued without citing any specific security concerns and no contact was made to discuss the concerns prior to the decision-making.

Canada

 

Watch | Pakistan Taliban re-emerges as potential threat amid economic crisis

 

 

 

 

