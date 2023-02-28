ugc_banner

US citizen killed in recent West Bank violence, says State Department

Washington, United States Edited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: Feb 28, 2023, 03:12 AM IST

The state department official appreciated the calls by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog for a halt to "vigilante violence." (representative image)  Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Price added said that one Palestinian man was killed and some 300 were injured in the attack by the Israeli settlers

In recent violence in the West Bank city of Jericho on Monday, an Israeli was killed, who US State Department Ned Price claimed was also a US citizen. He told reporters, "we condemn the horrific killing of two Israeli brothers near Nablus and the killing today of an Israeli near Jericho, who we understand was also an American citizen."

×

Price added said that one Palestinian man was killed and some 100 were injured in the attack by the Israeli settlers. The attack also damaged several homes and even other belongings such as cars.

Watch | Deadly violence grips West Bank again after gunman kills two Israelis

Though, he didn't identify the person. But called on Israel to take an action against the settlers behind the attack as well as those suspected in the deaths of the Israelis. "The US expects the Israeli government to ensure the accountability and legal prosecution of those reponsible for these attacks."

Price said that the US also condemns the wide-scale indiscriminate violence by settlers against Palestinian civilians following the killings. "These actions are completely unacceptable."

"Accountability and justice should be pursued with equal rigour in all cases of extremist violence," he added.

The state department official appreciated the calls by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog for a halt to "vigilante violence."

The US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides identified the person as a male. In a tweet, he wrote, "I can confirm that a US citizen was killed in one of the terror attacks in the West Bank tonight. I pray for his family."

×

(with inputs from agencies)

RELATED

White House gives US federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban

Rupert Murdoch admits some Fox News hosts 'endorsed' Trump's false election claims

Morning news brief: Nikki Haley's big claim on Covid, Canada bans TikTok, more news