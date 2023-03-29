Morning news brief: Netanyahu slams Biden, Nashville shooter bought seven guns and more

Nashville school shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a trans person bought as many as seven guns 'legally' before going on the deadly rampage. Hale's family mentioned that the 28-year-old had been receiving treatment for an 'emotional disorder' and was unfit to "own weapons". In other news, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has clapped back at US President Joe Biden for advising him to abandon the controversial judicial overhaul legislation.

Click on headlines to read more:

John Drake, chief of Police at the Metro Nashville Police Department on Tuesday revealed that 28-year-old Audrey Hale, the suspect behind the Tennessee school attack, legally purchased seven firearms before going on the devastating shooting spree.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hit back at US President Joe Biden after the latter advised him to abandon his highly-controversial judicial overhaul proposal.

The United States on Tuesday said that it will cease exchanging with Russia some data on its nuclear forces. According to the White House, the move is a response to Moscow suspending its participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty.